Texas Permanent School Fund Has $2.59 Million Position in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 24.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,976 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,611 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.08% of Community Bank System worth $2,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 14,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Community Bank System by 805.5% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 49,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after buying an additional 44,300 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Community Bank System by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,262 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Community Bank System by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 38,276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after buying an additional 13,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nottingham Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Community Bank System by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 139,627 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,210,000 after buying an additional 21,608 shares in the last quarter. 72.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Community Bank System news, Director R Kallet Michael sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total value of $201,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,146,186.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kerrie D. Macpherson bought 675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.20 per share, with a total value of $36,585.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,043 shares in the company, valued at $56,530.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,503 shares of company stock valued at $776,464. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CBU stock opened at $60.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Community Bank System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.01 and a twelve month high of $72.63. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.69.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 26.82%. The business had revenue of $148.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Community Bank System’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.85%.

A number of research analysts have commented on CBU shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Hovde Group downgraded Community Bank System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 30th.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

