Texas Permanent School Fund Increases Position in Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH)

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) by 24.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,071 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.09% of Ashland Global worth $2,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Ashland Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,104,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $542,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 3,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ASH shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $86.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ashland Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $87.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $88.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ashland Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.50.

In other Ashland Global news, CEO Guillermo Novo bought 12,900 shares of Ashland Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $78.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,584.00. 9.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ashland Global stock opened at $58.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.45. Ashland Global Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $38.88 and a 52-week high of $81.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.89.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

