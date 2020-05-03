Texas Permanent School Fund Increases Position in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 24.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,915 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,583 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.08% of Polaris Industries worth $2,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PII. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Polaris Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $52,602,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Polaris Industries by 174.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 725,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,795,000 after acquiring an additional 461,218 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Polaris Industries by 475.7% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 359,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,530,000 after buying an additional 296,799 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Polaris Industries by 144.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 472,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,089,000 after buying an additional 279,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its stake in Polaris Industries by 110.0% during the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 395,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,050,000 after buying an additional 207,242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

PII has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Polaris Industries from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Polaris Industries from $58.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Polaris Industries in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Polaris Industries from $51.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Polaris Industries in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.57.

Polaris Industries stock opened at $65.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.37. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 2.05. Polaris Industries Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.35 and a fifty-two week high of $104.37.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Polaris Industries had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 33.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Polaris Industries Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Polaris Industries Company Profile

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

