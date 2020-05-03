Texas Permanent School Fund Increases Stock Holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 24.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,732 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,781 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.08% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $2,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,762,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,766,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,094,000 after purchasing an additional 407,208 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,245,000. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,863,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 375,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,571,000 after purchasing an additional 72,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMN opened at $44.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.78 and a 12-month high of $89.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.97.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.11. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $586.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.50 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total value of $525,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,816,533.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ralph Henderson sold 954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.78, for a total value of $74,202.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,679,036.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,454 shares of company stock worth $1,276,707 in the last ninety days. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AMN shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price (up previously from $73.00) on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Friday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks downgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Sidoti upgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Cfra upgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AMN Healthcare Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.33.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. The company offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a shorter-term staffing solution under the NurseChoice brand; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work or on as-needed basis under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

