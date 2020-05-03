Texas Permanent School Fund Increases Stock Holdings in Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT)

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT) by 24.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 295,415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,259 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.09% of Mattel worth $2,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exane Derivatives raised its position in Mattel by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 17,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 7,728 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Mattel in the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Mattel by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in Mattel by 30,828.2% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,807,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,351,000 after purchasing an additional 4,791,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Mattel by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 59,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MAT. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Mattel from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet lowered Mattel from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised Mattel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Mattel from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Mattel from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.85.

MAT opened at $8.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.96 and a beta of 1.51. Mattel Inc has a 52 week low of $6.53 and a 52 week high of $14.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Mattel had a negative return on equity of 23.30% and a negative net margin of 4.90%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Equities analysts expect that Mattel Inc will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mattel Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie brand; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; content, toy, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends brands; and dolls and books under the American Girl brand name.

