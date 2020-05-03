Texas Permanent School Fund Purchases 1,163 Shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 23.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,214 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.06% of NewMarket worth $2,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 759,649 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $369,584,000 after purchasing an additional 85,097 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of NewMarket by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 187,842 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $91,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NewMarket by 123.4% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 166,415 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $80,964,000 after purchasing an additional 91,926 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in NewMarket by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,866 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in NewMarket in the fourth quarter worth $38,050,000. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of NewMarket from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

NewMarket stock opened at $410.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $390.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $444.35. NewMarket Co. has a twelve month low of $304.65 and a twelve month high of $505.16.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.11 by $1.56. The business had revenue of $559.42 million during the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 43.71%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th.

NewMarket Profile

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, metalworking fluids, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

