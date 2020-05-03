Texas Permanent School Fund Purchases 12,065 Shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD)

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD) by 24.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,585 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,065 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.08% of Aerojet Rocketdyne worth $2,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 686.5% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,691 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 144.1% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the period.

Get Aerojet Rocketdyne alerts:

AJRD stock opened at $40.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.46 and its 200-day moving average is $46.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99 and a beta of 0.44. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $34.01 and a twelve month high of $57.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.09). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $476.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Mark A. Tucker sold 12,594 shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.07, for a total value of $655,769.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 161,921 shares in the company, valued at $8,431,226.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.20.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

Read More: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.