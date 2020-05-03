Texas Permanent School Fund Purchases 8,187 Shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 24.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,831 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,187 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.08% of Blackbaud worth $2,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Blackbaud by 134.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 12,794 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Blackbaud by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 969,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,158,000 after acquiring an additional 229,289 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 620,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,369,000 after buying an additional 92,964 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 4,992 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. BidaskClub raised Blackbaud from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Blackbaud from $89.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Blackbaud in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.75.

Shares of BLKB opened at $53.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.32 and its 200 day moving average is $72.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 43.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.10. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.22 and a 12-month high of $97.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $238.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.17 million. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 1.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 3,292 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.21, for a total transaction of $267,343.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,845,001.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, individual change agents, and other charitable giving entities. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud Luminate CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud NetCommunity, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

