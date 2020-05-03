Texas Permanent School Fund Raises Holdings in PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB)

Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) by 23.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,274 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.06% of PS Business Parks worth $2,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in PS Business Parks by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 40,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,492,000 after purchasing an additional 5,405 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. acquired a new position in PS Business Parks in the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in PS Business Parks by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in PS Business Parks by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,282 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in PS Business Parks by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup reduced their price target on PS Business Parks from $182.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.00.

Shares of PS Business Parks stock opened at $121.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.80. PS Business Parks Inc has a 12 month low of $102.48 and a 12 month high of $192.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 0.44.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.58. PS Business Parks had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 44.22%. The business had revenue of $106.22 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PS Business Parks Inc will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. PS Business Parks’s payout ratio is currently 61.95%.

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P SmallCap 600, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex and office space. As of December 31, 2018, the Company wholly owned 28.2 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,050 commercial customers in six states and held a 95.0% interest in a 395-unit apartment complex.

