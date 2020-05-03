Texas Permanent School Fund Raises Holdings in SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM)

Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) by 24.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 359,715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,948 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.10% of SLM worth $2,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sciencast Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of SLM by 90.3% in the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 60,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 28,700 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SLM by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 39,472 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 16,472 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SLM by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 321,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 97,794 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SLM by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,592,565 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,830,000 after acquiring an additional 848,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of SLM by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 3,770,439 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $33,595,000 after acquiring an additional 149,567 shares during the last quarter. 96.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SLM from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SLM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. TheStreet raised shares of SLM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SLM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of SLM from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

SLM stock opened at $8.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. SLM Corp has a fifty-two week low of $5.60 and a fifty-two week high of $12.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 4.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.47.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.09). SLM had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 29.22%. The company had revenue of $400.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that SLM Corp will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.45%.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students or their families. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

