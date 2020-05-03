Texas Permanent School Fund Raises Stock Position in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) by 24.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,311 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.08% of CVB Financial worth $2,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in CVB Financial by 334.2% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in CVB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in CVB Financial by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 2,966.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 6,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of CVB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. 68.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVB Financial alerts:

CVBF opened at $20.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.56. CVB Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $14.91 and a 52-week high of $22.23.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $101.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.73 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 38.52% and a return on equity of 9.91%. CVB Financial’s revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 7th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.65%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CVBF. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVB Financial in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Hovde Group cut shares of CVB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

Read More: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF).

Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.