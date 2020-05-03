Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) Shares Purchased by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 24.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,517 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,889 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.08% of Texas Roadhouse worth $2,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 37,508 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 7,519 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 47,047 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,046,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,564,402 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $97,775,000 after acquiring an additional 260,734 shares in the last quarter. 89.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TXRH shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $68.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Longbow Research lifted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.73.

Shares of TXRH opened at $44.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.59. Texas Roadhouse Inc has a one year low of $25.15 and a one year high of $72.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 62.41 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.88.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $725.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse Inc will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 21,950 shares in the company, valued at $1,426,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

