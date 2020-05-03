Thar Token (THAR) Price Tops $0.0187 on Top Exchanges

Thar Token (CURRENCY:THAR) traded up 13% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 3rd. In the last week, Thar Token has traded 17% lower against the dollar. Thar Token has a total market cap of $14,656.20 and approximately $11.00 worth of Thar Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thar Token token can now be purchased for $0.0187 or 0.00000205 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox and Instant Bitex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003896 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 88.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000017 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000140 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000181 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000105 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Thar Token Profile

Thar Token (THAR) is a token. Thar Token’s total supply is 900,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 783,927 tokens. Thar Token’s official message board is medium.com/@thartoken. Thar Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Thar Token’s official website is thartoken.com.

Thar Token Token Trading

Thar Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thar Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thar Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thar Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

