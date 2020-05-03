Thunder Token Hits One Day Trading Volume of $2.48 Million (TT)

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 3rd. One Thunder Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0056 or 0.00000064 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, Upbit, Bilaxy and Huobi Korea. In the last week, Thunder Token has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar. Thunder Token has a market cap of $30.77 million and approximately $2.48 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00047031 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $361.55 or 0.04132417 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00060717 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00035239 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004459 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011476 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011494 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00008885 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) is a coin. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2019. Thunder Token's total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,453,843,247 coins.

Thunder Token's official message board is medium.com/thunderofficial. The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Thunder Token is www.thundercore.com.

Thunder Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Huobi Global, Hotbit, Bilaxy and Huobi Korea. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thunder Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thunder Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

