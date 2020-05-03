Torray LLC Acquires 698 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Torray LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,302 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the quarter. Torray LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 6,993 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 2,300 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 7,022 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 967 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.34, for a total value of $201,204.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,377,863.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.88, for a total value of $156,312.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,975,582.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,698 shares of company stock valued at $2,073,206 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ADBE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Cowen boosted their target price on Adobe from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Adobe from $355.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Adobe from $345.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.44.

ADBE opened at $343.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $320.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $322.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.02, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Adobe Inc has a one year low of $255.13 and a one year high of $386.74.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 33.54% and a net margin of 27.72%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Further Reading: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.