Torray LLC Buys 2,201 Shares of IBM (NYSE:IBM)

Torray LLC boosted its stake in IBM (NYSE:IBM) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,690 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the period. IBM accounts for 3.0% of Torray LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Torray LLC’s holdings in IBM were worth $13,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in IBM by 0.7% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 123,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,740,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank increased its stake in IBM by 597.4% during the first quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 23,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 20,122 shares during the last quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in IBM by 4.8% during the first quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in IBM by 1.9% during the first quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 52,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,814,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its stake in IBM by 110.2% during the first quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 6,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares during the last quarter. 56.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IBM stock opened at $121.87 on Friday. IBM has a 12-month low of $90.56 and a 12-month high of $158.75. The stock has a market cap of $111.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.34 and its 200-day moving average is $131.64.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The technology company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.05. IBM had a return on equity of 57.55% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $17.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IBM will post 11.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This is a positive change from IBM’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. IBM’s payout ratio is presently 50.59%.

Several analysts have weighed in on IBM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of IBM from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of IBM from $169.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of IBM from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of IBM in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of IBM in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.07.

In related news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 1,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.82, for a total transaction of $177,213.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,694,311.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

