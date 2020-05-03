Torray LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Torray LLC lowered its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,904 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 6,728 shares during the period. Torray LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 18.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 41,938 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 6,449 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 7.8% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,428 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 4.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 243,260 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $14,027,000 after acquiring an additional 11,378 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter worth $6,842,000. 37.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LVS stock opened at $45.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1-year low of $33.30 and a 1-year high of $74.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.70.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The casino operator reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 17.81% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

LVS has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Nomura Securities raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Nomura Instinet raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Las Vegas Sands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.06.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

