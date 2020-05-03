Torray LLC Cuts Stock Position in Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC)

Torray LLC lowered its holdings in Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,234 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,998 shares during the period. Torray LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $1,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Teladoc Health from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Teladoc Health from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank lowered Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teladoc Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up from $90.00) on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.25.

In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 14,122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.41, for a total transaction of $2,378,286.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,113,882.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 22,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.83, for a total value of $3,801,376.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,824 shares in the company, valued at $1,827,415.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 168,252 shares of company stock worth $28,476,438. Company insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

TDOC stock opened at $169.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $157.14 and a 200 day moving average of $107.75. The company has a quick ratio of 6.52, a current ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Teladoc Health Inc has a twelve month low of $53.46 and a twelve month high of $203.85. The firm has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of -125.50 and a beta of 0.44.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 16.24% and a negative return on equity of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $180.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

