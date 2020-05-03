Torray LLC Grows Position in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN)

Torray LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) by 25.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,592 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,027 shares during the period. Torray LLC’s holdings in Dunkin Brands Group were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNKN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Dunkin Brands Group during the fourth quarter valued at $48,941,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Dunkin Brands Group by 89.5% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 426,627 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,227,000 after purchasing an additional 201,510 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its position in Dunkin Brands Group by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,282,721 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $172,436,000 after purchasing an additional 163,934 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Dunkin Brands Group by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,082,949 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $81,806,000 after purchasing an additional 142,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Dunkin Brands Group by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 592,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,730,000 after purchasing an additional 120,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DNKN opened at $62.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.89. Dunkin Brands Group Inc has a 12 month low of $38.51 and a 12 month high of $84.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.33 and its 200 day moving average is $70.09.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.05. Dunkin Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 42.57% and a net margin of 17.59%. The company had revenue of $323.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Dunkin Brands Group Inc will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DNKN shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on Dunkin Brands Group from $82.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Dunkin Brands Group from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Dunkin Brands Group from $73.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Dunkin Brands Group from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.57.

Dunkin Brands Group Company Profile

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

