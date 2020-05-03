Torray LLC Has $1.53 Million Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Torray LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,435 shares during the quarter. Torray LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 10,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.54, for a total transaction of $1,750,290.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,022,855.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark J. Osowick sold 438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total transaction of $72,655.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,226,184.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,280 shares of company stock worth $2,727,957. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CMI. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Cummins from $173.00 to $157.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Cummins from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.38.

NYSE:CMI opened at $157.43 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.03 and a 12 month high of $186.73. The firm has a market cap of $24.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $139.20 and its 200-day moving average is $164.16.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.00. Cummins had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

