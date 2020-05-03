Torray LLC Has $1.75 Million Stock Position in Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT)

Torray LLC grew its position in shares of Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) by 39.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,708 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,585 shares during the quarter. Torray LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $1,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTLT. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Catalent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Catalent by 173.4% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Catalent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Catalent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Catalent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000.

CTLT opened at $66.61 on Friday. Catalent Inc has a 1-year low of $31.04 and a 1-year high of $69.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 79.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.64.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.06. Catalent had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $721.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Catalent Inc will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CTLT. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Catalent from $67.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Catalent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Catalent in a report on Monday, March 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Stephens increased their price objective on Catalent from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Catalent from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.25.

In other Catalent news, Director Gregory T. Lucier purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.45 per share, for a total transaction of $120,900.00. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

