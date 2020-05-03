Torray LLC Has $3.20 Million Position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Torray LLC lowered its stake in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,605 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 828 shares during the period. Torray LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 15,425 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 18,247 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 102,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,807,000 after acquiring an additional 11,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ACN. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $246.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $240.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.38.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $180.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $117.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $166.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.60. Accenture Plc has a one year low of $137.15 and a one year high of $216.39.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.10 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $231,435.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,426,495. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.40, for a total transaction of $740,745.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,671 shares of company stock worth $6,870,536. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

