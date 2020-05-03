Torray LLC Has $4.74 Million Position in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

Torray LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Torray LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $4,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 291.3% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 316.7% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 91.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ROP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Argus cut their price target on Roper Technologies from $410.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.70.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.11, for a total transaction of $804,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,350,319.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies stock opened at $339.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $307.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $346.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Roper Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $240.00 and a 12-month high of $395.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.03.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 30.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 7th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 15.71%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

