Torray LLC Makes New $9.35 Million Investment in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Torray LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 167,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,352,000. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for approximately 2.1% of Torray LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BMY. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. grace capital bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BMY stock opened at $60.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a one year low of $42.48 and a one year high of $68.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.89.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.38%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.58.

In other news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $964,263.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,579,212.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

