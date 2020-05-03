Torray LLC Reduces Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Torray LLC lessened its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 27.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,093 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,584 shares during the period. Torray LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 39,049.2% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,390,972 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after buying an additional 1,387,419 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,230,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $868,556,000 after buying an additional 350,205 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 630,783 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $245,737,000 after buying an additional 255,687 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 144.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 380,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $148,249,000 after buying an additional 225,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 444.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 239,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $93,179,000 after buying an additional 195,309 shares during the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $383.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $352.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $387.63. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $266.11 and a twelve month high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.07 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 185.10% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.74%.

LMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Argus decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $435.00 to $433.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $428.00 to $503.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.36.

In other news, EVP John Frank A. St sold 556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total transaction of $243,861.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,478.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

