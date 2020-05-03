Torray LLC Reduces Position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Torray LLC lessened its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,924 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 4,762 shares during the period. Torray LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,173,678 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,956,204,000 after buying an additional 1,433,849 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,044,613,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,178,776 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $417,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,770 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 110.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,969,697 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $526,706,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132,675 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 346.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,756,507 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $507,897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $75.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.14. The company has a market cap of $88.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.00 and a 12-month high of $96.17.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 63.16% and a net margin of 16.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.32%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QCOM. UBS Group boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. DZ Bank upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.26.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

