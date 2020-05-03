Torray LLC Sells 4,385 Shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Torray LLC reduced its holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,385 shares during the quarter. Torray LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 518.4% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 1,005.6% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MO opened at $37.91 on Friday. Altria Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $54.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.23. The stock has a market cap of $72.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.45.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 76.81% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th were issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.62%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Altria Group from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Altria Group from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Altria Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.79.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

