Torray LLC Sells 816 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Torray LLC lowered its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 816 shares during the period. Torray LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $4,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 714,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,681,000 after acquiring an additional 16,564 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,315,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $196,403,000 after acquiring an additional 244,173 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 80,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,747,000 after acquiring an additional 17,484 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 14,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 30,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,504,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VRSK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group cut their price target on Verisk Analytics from $151.00 to $138.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Barclays cut their price target on Verisk Analytics from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.77.

In other news, Director Andrew G. Mills sold 1,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.98, for a total value of $298,080.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,107,609.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Vincent De P. Mccarthy sold 3,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.03, for a total value of $585,440.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,663 shares in the company, valued at $5,977,168.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,605 shares of company stock worth $5,317,934. Company insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRSK opened at $153.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.61 and a 12 month high of $171.73. The company has a market cap of $24.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.68.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $676.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.50 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 17.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

