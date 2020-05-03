Torray LLC Takes $8.89 Million Position in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Torray LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 194,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,893,000. SYSCO comprises approximately 2.0% of Torray LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SYSCO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in SYSCO during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of SYSCO during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of SYSCO during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 1,680.0% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. 80.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SYSCO stock opened at $52.76 on Friday. SYSCO Co. has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $85.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.26 and its 200 day moving average is $71.47. The stock has a market cap of $28.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.25.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.11 billion. SYSCO had a return on equity of 78.49% and a net margin of 3.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts predict that SYSCO Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.70%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on SYSCO from $78.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine raised SYSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Argus cut SYSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of SYSCO in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut SYSCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $88.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. SYSCO has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.12.

About SYSCO

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

