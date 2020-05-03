Trane (NYSE:TT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Trane (NYSE:TT) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $97.82.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TT. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Trane from $114.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Trane from $145.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Trane from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Trane in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Trane to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Trane during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Trane during the first quarter worth about $33,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in Trane during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Trane during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Trane during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trane stock opened at $86.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.64. Trane has a 1 year low of $70.00 and a 1 year high of $146.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.38.

Trane (NYSE:TT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.02). Trane had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. On average, analysts predict that Trane will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Trane’s payout ratio is presently 33.28%.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

