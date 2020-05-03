Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,622,934 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,388 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Trip.com Group worth $38,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,541,210,000. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter valued at $421,412,000. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter valued at $399,300,000. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter valued at $292,625,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter valued at $244,190,000. 65.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TCOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. New Street Research raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and set a $24.80 target price on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. HSBC downgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Trip.com Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.15.

NASDAQ TCOM opened at $24.16 on Friday. Trip.com Group Limited has a 1-year low of $20.10 and a 1-year high of $44.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.78.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $1.95. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 4.85%. Trip.com Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

