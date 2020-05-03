TurtleNetwork (TN) Trading 29.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

TurtleNetwork (CURRENCY:TN) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 3rd. One TurtleNetwork coin can currently be bought for $0.0048 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular exchanges. TurtleNetwork has a market capitalization of $425,792.23 and $2,360.00 worth of TurtleNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TurtleNetwork has traded 29.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TurtleNetwork Profile

TN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 4th, 2018. TurtleNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,335,911 coins. TurtleNetwork’s official message board is www.turtlenetwork.eu/#blog. TurtleNetwork’s official Twitter account is @TurtleNetworkTN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TurtleNetwork is www.turtlenetwork.eu.

TurtleNetwork Coin Trading

TurtleNetwork can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleNetwork should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TurtleNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

