U Network 24-Hour Volume Reaches $277,386.00 (UUU)

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 3rd. U Network has a market capitalization of $5.23 million and $277,386.00 worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, U Network has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One U Network token can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, HADAX, DDEX and DEx.top.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded down 72.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000042 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

U Network Token Profile

U Network (CRYPTO:UUU) is a token. It was first traded on February 9th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,994,600,000 tokens. The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ. U Network’s official message board is medium.com/unetwork. The official website for U Network is u.network.

U Network Token Trading

U Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, DEx.top, HADAX, IDEX, DDEX and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as U Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire U Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy U Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

