Ubiq Tops 1-Day Volume of $18,083.00 (UBQ)

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded up 18% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. Over the last week, Ubiq has traded up 54.2% against the US dollar. One Ubiq coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0977 or 0.00001103 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, Cryptopia and LiteBit.eu. Ubiq has a market cap of $4.16 million and approximately $18,083.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ubiq alerts:

Expanse (EXP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ubiq Coin Profile

Ubiq (UBQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2016. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart. Ubiq’s official website is ubiqsmart.com. The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ubiq

Ubiq can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubiq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ubiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ubiq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ubiq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.