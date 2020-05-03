Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) to announce $0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Umpqua’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the lowest is ($0.07). Umpqua posted earnings of $0.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 72.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Umpqua will report full year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $1.27. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.43. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Umpqua.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.42). Umpqua had a return on equity of 5.87% and a net margin of 17.34%. The firm had revenue of $259.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.59 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Umpqua from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. ValuEngine raised Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Umpqua from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Umpqua by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 682,785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,085,000 after acquiring an additional 88,155 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Umpqua by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 118,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new position in shares of Umpqua in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $526,000. Cairn Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Umpqua in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank raised its stake in shares of Umpqua by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 180,789 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

UMPQ stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.80. 1,848,715 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,697,180. Umpqua has a twelve month low of $9.05 and a twelve month high of $18.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Umpqua’s payout ratio is 52.50%.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

