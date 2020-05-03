United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) Shares Bought by Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management

Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management raised its holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 33.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,688 shares during the period. United Technologies makes up approximately 3.6% of Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $8,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UTX. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in United Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in United Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in United Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

Get United Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UTX traded down $3.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.11. 13,675,091 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,298,222. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $52.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.31. United Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $69.02 and a 1 year high of $158.44.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UTX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of United Technologies from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down previously from $169.00) on shares of United Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.07.

About United Technologies

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for United Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.