UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) is Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 54.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 298,121 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 105,483 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 4.7% of Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $74,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 556.3% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 105 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UNH traded down $7.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $284.51. 3,526,099 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,767,870. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $257.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $272.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52 week low of $187.72 and a 52 week high of $306.71.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $64.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.73 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $289.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $279.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.77.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,060,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,622,776. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total value of $2,283,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at $36,222,197.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,589,300 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

See Also: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.