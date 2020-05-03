Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Stock Holdings Increased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 376,015 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,115 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Universal Health Services worth $37,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UHS. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 16.1% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 38,793 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,771,000 after buying an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,950 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,297,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,867 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 87.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UHS opened at $99.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.59 and a 200-day moving average of $129.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.05. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.20 and a 12-month high of $157.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.86). The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 14.88%. Universal Health Services’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UHS shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Universal Health Services from $150.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $182.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Universal Health Services from $141.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Universal Health Services from $164.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Universal Health Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.23.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

