Unobtanium Hits 1-Day Volume of $668.00 (UNO)

Unobtanium (CURRENCY:UNO) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. Unobtanium has a total market capitalization of $11.82 million and $668.00 worth of Unobtanium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unobtanium coin can currently be bought for approximately $58.49 or 0.00659949 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, C-CEX, Cryptopia and Bleutrade. During the last seven days, Unobtanium has traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Unobtanium alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,863.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $250.67 or 0.02828162 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005025 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011407 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000042 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Unobtanium Coin Profile

Unobtanium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2013. Unobtanium’s total supply is 202,079 coins. The Reddit community for Unobtanium is /r/unobtanium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Unobtanium is unobtanium.uno. Unobtanium’s official Twitter account is @bryceweiner.

Buying and Selling Unobtanium

Unobtanium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, CoinExchange, C-CEX and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unobtanium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unobtanium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unobtanium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Unobtanium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unobtanium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.