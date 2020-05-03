USDQ (USDQ) Price Tops $1.52 on Top Exchanges

USDQ (CURRENCY:USDQ) traded up 67.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 3rd. In the last seven days, USDQ has traded up 51.5% against the dollar. One USDQ token can now be bought for about $1.52 or 0.00017305 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Hotbit. USDQ has a market cap of $8.37 million and approximately $122.00 worth of USDQ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004491 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00056989 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.55 or 0.00382903 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0961 or 0.00001096 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005976 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00012496 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0978 or 0.00001116 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 32.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

USDQ Token Profile

USDQ is a token. It launched on May 30th, 2019. USDQ’s total supply is 5,531,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,517,746 tokens. USDQ’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for USDQ is usdq.platinum.fund. USDQ’s official message board is blog.platinum.fund.

Buying and Selling USDQ

USDQ can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDQ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

