Utrust Hits One Day Volume of $1.47 Million (UTK)

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. Utrust has a market capitalization of $4.35 million and approximately $1.47 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Utrust token can now be purchased for about $0.0097 or 0.00000109 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, OKEx and Ethfinex. During the last week, Utrust has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002471 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011338 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $207.05 or 0.02335676 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00192820 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00064074 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00042052 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Utrust’s launch date was August 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Utrust’s official message board is medium.com/@UTRUST. Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Utrust is utrust.com.

Utrust can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, IDEX, HitBTC, Huobi, Kucoin and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Utrust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Utrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

