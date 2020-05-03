VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 283,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,122 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF worth $6,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GDX. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth $302,000. Intl Fcstone Inc. increased its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 15,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd increased its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 343.6% during the fourth quarter. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd now owns 70,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,064,000 after buying an additional 54,599 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 90,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,637,000 after buying an additional 25,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Family Office LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,910,000.

VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $33.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.73. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.18 and a fifty-two week high of $34.74.

VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

