Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,532 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,394,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542,154 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1,138.6% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,360,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,206,000 after purchasing an additional 8,604,292 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,915,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,419,000 after purchasing an additional 703,671 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,433,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,346,000 after purchasing an additional 216,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,901,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,905,000 after purchasing an additional 93,456 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.56. 1,701,530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,997,917. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.16. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $78.10 and a twelve month high of $82.87.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.