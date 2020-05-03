Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 172.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 74,354 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,097 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 1.4% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $6,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 75,825,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,087,684,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207,376 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 11,851.5% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,031,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006,026 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 43.2% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 6,563,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978,670 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,841,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,465,000.

Shares of VTV traded down $2.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.89. 2,000,445 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,001,062. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.53. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $75.55 and a 1 year high of $121.71.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

