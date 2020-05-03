Velas Price Tops $0.0376 (VLX)

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 3rd. Velas has a market cap of $50.55 million and $946,277.00 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Velas has traded up 57% against the dollar. One Velas coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0376 or 0.00000425 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004179 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000088 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded down 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EarnBet (BET) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000441 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

VLX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,073,891,831 coins and its circulating supply is 1,342,809,241 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html.

Velas Coin Trading

Velas can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

