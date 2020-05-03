Verify Price Up 26.2% This Week (CRED)

Verify (CURRENCY:CRED) traded 62.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 3rd. Over the last seven days, Verify has traded up 26.2% against the U.S. dollar. Verify has a total market cap of $80,300.85 and approximately $93.00 worth of Verify was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verify token can now be purchased for about $0.0059 or 0.00000068 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Radar Relay, IDEX, YoBit and COSS.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002449 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011538 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $201.27 or 0.02305165 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00194149 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00063353 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00041548 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000178 BTC.

About Verify

Verify launched on November 8th, 2017. Verify’s total supply is 29,997,543 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,508,864 tokens. Verify’s official Twitter account is @verif_yas and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verify is /r/verifyas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verify’s official website is token.verify.as.

Buying and Selling Verify

Verify can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, YoBit, COSS and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verify directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verify should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verify using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

