Veros Price Tops $0.14 (VRS)

Veros (CURRENCY:VRS) traded 15.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 3rd. Veros has a market cap of $176,941.64 and $10,814.00 worth of Veros was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Veros token can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00001626 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Sistemkoin and Livecoin. During the last week, Veros has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Veros alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002473 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011347 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $207.30 or 0.02338893 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00192952 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00064023 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00041716 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Veros Token Profile

Veros’ genesis date was November 1st, 2016. Veros’ total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,227,693 tokens. The official website for Veros is vedh.io. Veros’ official Twitter account is @Veros_currency.

Veros Token Trading

Veros can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Livecoin and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veros should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veros using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Veros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veros and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.