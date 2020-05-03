Viacoin Price Hits $0.12 on Exchanges (VIA)

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. Over the last week, Viacoin has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Viacoin has a market capitalization of $2.87 million and $32,297.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Viacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001397 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, Poloniex, LiteBit.eu and Bittrex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Viacoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.81 or 0.00539314 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00012025 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000791 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded up 195.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005526 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002419 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Viacoin Coin Profile

VIA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 18th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,167,022 coins. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org.

Viacoin Coin Trading

Viacoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Bittrex, Upbit, Coinroom, YoBit, OOOBTC, Binance and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Viacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Viacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.