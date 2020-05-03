Violich Capital Management Inc. Has $21.14 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Violich Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,176 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 5.7% of Violich Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $21,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 503 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,887 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 939 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,378 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. 33.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 830,211 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.53, for a total transaction of $54,403,726.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 45 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,151.24, for a total transaction of $51,805.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,839.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,820,434 shares of company stock valued at $119,224,927. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOOG. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,800.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,576.95.

GOOG stock opened at $1,320.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,189.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,320.25. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,013.54 and a fifty-two week high of $1,532.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $926.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). The firm had revenue of $41.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.29 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 41.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

