Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Stock Holdings Decreased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 27.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 190,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 72,647 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $6,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNO. Kavar Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 6,025 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,577,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,973,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $762,341,000 after purchasing an additional 90,525 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 3.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 44,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 9,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. 86.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VNO. Cfra downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $67.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Bank of America cut shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Vornado Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.44.

Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $42.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $27.64 and a 1 year high of $69.50. The company has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 2.59, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.76.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.14. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 163.55% and a return on equity of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $460.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.29%. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 75.64%.

In other Vornado Realty Trust news, Director William W. Helman bought 10,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.74 per share, for a total transaction of $497,148.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $740,848. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.28% of the company’s stock.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

